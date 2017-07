2017 Delaware Valley Fourth Of July Fireworks Guide

By: Greg Sacidor

What is the Fourth of July without fireworks?

This year, a number of places across the Delaware Valley will be celebrating the Fourth of July with must-see fireworks displays. If you are looking to say “ooh” and “aah” as fireworks light up the night sky, here are some places you can go throughout the extended Fourth of July weekend.

Abington Senior High and Middle School (Glenside, PA)

Tuesday, July 4: After Dark

Atlantic City Boardwalk (Atlantic City, NJ)

Monday, July 3: 9:30 p.m.

Tueday, July 4: 9:30 p.m.

Audubon High School (Audubon, NJ)

Tuesday, July 4: Dusk

Avalon Community Hall (Avalon, NJ)

Tuesday, July 4: 9:15 p.m.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Tuesday, July 4: 9:30 p.m.

Camden Waterfront

Tuesday, July 4: 9:30 p.m.

Citizens Bank Park

Tuesday, July 6: Postgame

Friday, July 7: Postgame

Congress Beach (Cape May, NJ)

Tuesday, July 4: 9:00 p.m.

Delaware River Towns Chamber of Commerce (Lambertville, NJ)

Friday, July 7: 9:30 p.m.

Delaware River Waterfront

Friday, June 30: 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1: 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4: 9:30 p.m.

Eagleville Park (Norristown, PA)

Tuesday, July 4: Dusk

Eastlake Park (Ridley Park, PA)

Saturday, July 1: Dusk

Freedom Park (Medford Township, NJ)

Saturday, July 1: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Display) Rain date Monday, July 3.



Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Friday, June 30: 9:30 p.m.

Haddonfield, NJ (Kings Highway, Downtown Haddonfield)

Monday, July 3: 9:15 p.m.

Heuser Park (King of Prussia, PA)

Tuesday, July 4: Dusk

Huntington Avenue Beach Area (Margate, NJ)

Tuesday, July 4: 9:00 p.m.

Iron Works Park (Mount Holly, NJ)

Sunday, July 2: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. (Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks)

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk (Point Pleasant, NJ)

Tuesday, July 4: Dusk

Lower Park (Norwood, PA)

Monday, July 3: Dusk

Nottingham Country Park (Nottingham, PA)

Saturday, July 1: 9:30 p.m.

Ocean City Boardwalk (Ocean City, NJ)

Tuesday, July 4: Dusk

Penn Wood High School (Lansdowne, PA)

Tuesday, July 4: Dusk

Sea Isle City, NJ (50th Street Beach)

Tuesday, July 4: 9:00 p.m.

Seaside Heights Boardwalk

Tuesday, July 4: Dusk

Sesame Place

Monday, July 3: 9:25 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4: 9:25 p.m.

Stone Harbor, NJ (80th St. Beach – 123rd Street Beach)

Sunday, July 2: Dusk

Sutcliffe Park (Conshohocken, PA

Monday, July 3: Dusk

Wildwood, NJ (Pine Ave.)