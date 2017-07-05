How Celebrities Celebrated Fourth Of July

Only in America. My life would have been an impossible dream anywhere else, so I tell everyone I am not self-made, I'm American-made. I am grateful every day that this country accepted me with open arms and made my impossible dream a reality, and I am so truly thankful to all of the men and women who have bravely served throughout our history and made America great. Happy birthday, U.S.A. #fourthofjuly

