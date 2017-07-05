How Celebrities Celebrated Fourth Of July

By: Greg Sacidor
The Fourth of July has come and gone and like many of us celebs celebrated in a variety of ways. From Miley Cyrus to The Rock, here is how some of your favorite celebrities celebrated America!
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Only in America. My life would have been an impossible dream anywhere else, so I tell everyone I am not self-made, I'm American-made. I am grateful every day that this country accepted me with open arms and made my impossible dream a reality, and I am so truly thankful to all of the men and women who have bravely served throughout our history and made America great. Happy birthday, U.S.A. #fourthofjuly
Ashley Tisdale
Christina Aguilera
Fifth Harmony
Happy 4th of July!! 🇺🇸💙❤️ https://t.co/5Bpq69gHWQ—
Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) July 04, 2017
Imagine Dragons
Happy 4th of July from Luca Italy https://t.co/u89P4Z9lvF—
Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 04, 2017
January Jones
Jared Leto
It's time to share your America. Answer the questions + send us your self-shot videos for the #4thOfJuly:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) July 04, 2017
Kristen Bell
Madonna
AMERICA!!! 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️HAPPy 4th 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/ArBmCB4cNt—
(@Madonna) July 04, 2017
Mariah Carey
Miley Cyrus
Millie Bobby Brown
Neil Patrick Harris
Niall Horan
Have a great 4th of July , America 🇺🇸—
Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 04, 2017
Paula Abdul
Happy #FourthofJuly2017! U gonna BBQ? Going 2see fireworks? If you're working, hope you get 2 your friends/fam SOON… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) July 04, 2017
Pentatonix
HAPPY 4TH OF JULY! 🇺🇸 We had a blast with you all last night. Can't wait for the third #PTXHollywoodBowl show tonig… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) July 04, 2017
Ric Flair
Proud To Be An American! https://t.co/MA8A2N65QC—
Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 04, 2017
Rob Kardashian
Sarah Hyland
Bud bikini #Happy4th https://t.co/ylelrfshXV—
Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) July 04, 2017
Shawn Mendes
Couldn't be happier to be back in America for the tour! Happy 4th of July! ❤️—
Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 04, 2017
Sofia Vergara
The Chainsmokers
Sweet Fourth of July our brand new stage being unveiled today at SummerFest is unreal!!! Tonight's show is gonna be SOOOOO FUN—
THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) July 04, 2017
The Rock
Powerful and emotional day for me and my family at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, GA. Took a long moment here and closed my eyes while the church hymns played thru the speakers paying respect to these four beautiful little girls who were killed by falling rubble after a bomb exploded at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama in 1963. Couldn't help but shed a tear thinking about my own young daughters and how I live to provide for and protect them. It's how we all feel about our babies. Provide, educate, protect and love. Celebrating our country's independence I wanted to dig a bit deeper to gain more knowledge/perspective on our history. Really grateful I did. Enjoy your families today. 🇺🇸