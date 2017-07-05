HEAR PINK! WIN  PINK! TODAY BETWEEN 4P-5P WIN PINK TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE 

How Celebrities Celebrated Fourth Of July

July 5, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Fourth of July

By: Greg Sacidor

The Fourth of July has come and gone and like many of us celebs celebrated in a variety of ways. From Miley Cyrus to The Rock, here is how some of your favorite celebrities celebrated America!

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Ashley Tisdale

It's a party in the USA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on

Christina Aguilera

Happy 4th of July!! ❤️💙🇺🇸 @m_rutler

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

Fifth Harmony

Imagine Dragons

January Jones

🇺🇸 Happy Birthday America!! #sparklers

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

Jared Leto

Kristen Bell

#happy4thofjuly #jammies

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Madonna

Mariah Carey

Shark day with #dembabies ... don't worry, they're gentle #NurseSharks 🦈🦈🦈

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Miley Cyrus

Millie Bobby Brown

Happy 4th to the USA 🐳

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

Neil Patrick Harris

In honor of the Fourth of July, Gideon performs his Belly Flop of Independence.

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

‪Behold: the pegasus of light beers has arrived. #HeinekenLightPartner #Coolerpack‬

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Niall Horan

Paula Abdul

Pentatonix

Ric Flair

Rob Kardashian

Sarah Hyland

Shawn Mendes

Sofia Vergara

Happy 4th every body!! 🎆🎆💙💙💙❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

The Chainsmokers

The Rock

Powerful and emotional day for me and my family at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, GA. Took a long moment here and closed my eyes while the church hymns played thru the speakers paying respect to these four beautiful little girls who were killed by falling rubble after a bomb exploded at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama in 1963. Couldn't help but shed a tear thinking about my own young daughters and how I live to provide for and protect them. It's how we all feel about our babies. Provide, educate, protect and love. Celebrating our country's independence I wanted to dig a bit deeper to gain more knowledge/perspective on our history. Really grateful I did. Enjoy your families today. 🇺🇸

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

