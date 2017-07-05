Ed Sheeran Quitting Twitter Over ‘People Saying Mean Things’

By: Greg Sacidor

Ed Sheeran has had enough of Twitter.

The “Shape of You” artist is quitting Twitter because as he said, it’s a “platform” for people to say mean things.

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things,” Sheeran told The Sun. “Twitter’s a platform for that.”

Sheeran added, “One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.”

Back in June, Sheeran took the offensive against Twitter users who accused him of using a backing track during his set at the Glastonbury festival. Sheeran responded, “It’s a loop station, not a backing track. Please google.”

Quitting Twitter may not be as hard for Sheeran as it may be for other people his age. The 26-year-old artist already lives without a cell phone, a decision he said has cause him a lot less stress.