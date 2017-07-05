P!nk Gets Stuck In An Elevator Prior To Concert

By: Greg Sacidor
Can you imagine the feeling?
Prior to her performance at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin over the weekend, Philadelphia-area native P!nk got trapped in an elevator with her six-year-old daughter WIllow.
“Stuck in an elevator (it’s getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box),” the “Just Like Fire” artist wrote on social media.
Thankfully for her, P!nk managed to get out of the elevator in time for her first concert in four years.
THANKYOU kind folks of Summerfest. Milwaukee. What a cool place. Thanks to all who came from far and wide. I'm so glad that first show is over. Haha. After four years, it's always a little nerve wracking to start it up again. But I got one look at your faces and my heart filled with love. This is us celebrating the fact that I only rolled my ankle once and only forgot the words to four songs. #grateful
On Wednesday, July 12 P!nk will return to our area when she performs on the beach of Atlantic City as part of the 2017 Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series.