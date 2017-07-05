HEAR PINK! WIN  PINK! TODAY BETWEEN 4P-5P WIN PINK TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE 

P!nk Gets Stuck In An Elevator Prior To Concert

July 5, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: p!nk

By: Greg Sacidor

Can you imagine the feeling?

Prior to her performance at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin over the weekend, Philadelphia-area native P!nk got trapped in an elevator with her six-year-old daughter WIllow.

“Stuck in an elevator (it’s getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box),” the “Just Like Fire” artist wrote on social media.

Thankfully for her, P!nk managed to get out of the elevator in time for her first concert in four years.

We made it out #gettingcute

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

On Wednesday, July 12 P!nk will return to our area when she performs on the beach of Atlantic City as part of the 2017 Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series.

