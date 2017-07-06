The Montana Earthquake Blew John Mayer’s Mind

By Hayden Wright

Last night, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Montana and startled residents across the state—including John Mayer. The singer-songwriter and acclaimed guitarist tweeted early this morning about the geological disturbance and searched for whatever information he could find.

“Wow. Earthquake in Montana,” Mayer tweeted shortly after the quake. “So if you wonder if you’re crazy and you’re searching the words earthquake and Montana, earthquake Montana.”

He found some data on the size of the earthquake and shared it with his 964,000 followers:

“According to USGS it’s the 8th biggest earthquake on record in Montana,” he wrote with a screenshot. “look at years and then ’26 minutes ago.'”

It’s been more than a decade since Mayer’s home state experienced anything like it. See his late-night tweets here:

