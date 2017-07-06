HEAR PINK! WIN  PINK! TODAY BETWEEN 4P-5P WIN PINK TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE 

Top-10 Kevin Hart Movies

July 6, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Kevin Hart

By: Greg Sacidor

Thursday, July 6, 2017 is not only comedian Kevin Hart’s 38th birthday, but it is also Kevin Hart Day here in his hometown of Philadelphia.

While the city will honor the Hart with a mural in his native North Philadelphia today, we will honor Hart by ranking his 10 best movies.

10. Little Fockers

9. Soul Plane

8. Death At  Funeral

7. Ride Along

6. The Five-Year Engagement

5. About Last Night

4. Central Intelligence

3. The Secret Life of Pets

2. Think Like A Man

1. Top Five

