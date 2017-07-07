Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Freestyles On Dad’s New Album

By: Greg Sacidor

Welcome to the arrival of Blue Ivy Carter!

The five-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z is getting an early start on her music career as she will appear on one of the three bonus tracks for her father’s latest album 4:44. No, Blue Ivy will not just be in the background of the song, but rather she will lay down her own set of bars.

Titled “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family,” the track has the now eldest Carter child rapping lyrics such as, “Everything everything this my only single thing.”

While this may be Blue Ivy’s first big feature, it is not the first time she has appeared on one of her parents’ songs. In 2012 she was first featured on JAY-Z’s “Glory” and then in 2013 she was featured on Beyoncé’s “Blue.”

4:44 marks the 13th solo album for JAY-Z. After originally being released exclusively on his streaming platform Tidal (June 30), the album became available Thursday (July 6) on other services such as Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited. The album is not available however on the widely-popular Spotify, where JAY-Z removed his entire catalog from back in April.

JAY-Z’s 4:44 was certified platinum in just five days after its release. The 47-year-old rap icon has now seen each of his solo albums achieve that certification.