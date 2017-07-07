HEAR PINK! WIN  PINK! TODAY BETWEEN 4P-5P WIN PINK TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE 

STUDY: Music Can Help Boost Brain Connectivity

July 7, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: music

By: Greg Sacidor

According to a new study, music can help increase connectivity in the brain!

Published in the medical journal Brain & Cognition, the new study, which was conducted by the University of Edinburgh,  found music had a “significant increase” on the structural connectivity on the right side of participants’ brain.

“The study suggests that music makes a key difference,” Dr. Kaite Overy, who led the research team, said.

“We have long known that music encourages people to move. This study provides the first experimental evidence that adding musical cues to learning new motor tasks can lead to changes in white matter structure in the brain,” she added.

So, since Today’s 96.5 plays more music with just half the amount of commercials, we must be REALLY good for your brain!

