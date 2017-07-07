STUDY: Music Can Help Boost Brain Connectivity

By: Greg Sacidor

According to a new study, music can help increase connectivity in the brain!

Published in the medical journal Brain & Cognition, the new study, which was conducted by the University of Edinburgh, found music had a “significant increase” on the structural connectivity on the right side of participants’ brain.

“The study suggests that music makes a key difference,” Dr. Kaite Overy, who led the research team, said.

“We have long known that music encourages people to move. This study provides the first experimental evidence that adding musical cues to learning new motor tasks can lead to changes in white matter structure in the brain,” she added.

