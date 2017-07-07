This Nike Outfit Is The New #TheDress

By: Greg Sacidor

What color is this outfit?

Two years removed from the hotly debated social media post known as #TheDress, a new outfit has emerged causing people to endlessly debate its color. The outfit in question is a Nike tanktop, a pair of Nike shorts and a pair of sandals.

Some see the outfit as pink and white. Others see it as a number of combinations including turquoise and gray, and green and blue.

So, what color do you think this outfit is?

#TheDress took social media by storm in 2015. Some saw the dress as blue and black in color, while others saw it as white and gold. The British company who sold the dress later confirmed the dress’ color was actual blue and black.