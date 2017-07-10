Football Fan Gets Married While Wearing A Helmet Of Favorite Team

By: Greg Sacidor

This is the true meaning of “die hard fan.”

Related: ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Appear Set For A Reunion

A Miami Dolphins fan loves his team so much that he decided to get married while wearing a replica team helmet.

The man named Lee, who is from England but loves everything Miami, shared on social media that his wife was actually the one who purchased the helmet for him.

“You know you have found the one when she buys you a @MiamiDolphins helmet to wear at your wedding so you match your cake topper,” the man wrote.

You know you have found the one when she buys you a @MiamiDolphins helmet to wear at your wedding so you match your… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Lee (@LeeToplanding) June 25, 2017

The Dolphins showed their approval of Lee’s wedding attire by retweeting his tweet.