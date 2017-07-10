‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Appear Set For A Reunion

By: Greg Sacidor

After almost five years it appears the Jersey Shore cast is back together for an official reunion!

Related: ‘Fuller House’ Season Three Confirmed

Cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino seemingly confirmed the reports on social media over the weekend.

What in The Dirty Lil Hamster is happening here 🇮🇹😉 @usatoday A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

We have a Situation 🇮🇹😉GTL A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Jul 7, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Last month the cast was spotted walking the boardwalk in Point Pleasant, New Jersey with a film crew. This came on the heels of castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi telling E! News she would be open to a reunion.

“Not for a long time because I have kids,” said Polizzi. “Like for a week.”

UMMMM THIS IS THE CAST OF JERSEY SHORE AND I AM SO CONFUSEDDDDDDDDD https://t.co/fmfetneOvE —

Matthew Farho (@farhofarho) June 17, 2017

Jersey Shore debuted in December of 2009. The reality series would go on to film a total of six seasons in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, Miami, Florida and Florence, Italy.

Jersey Shore also led to a number of spin-off series for its cast members such as Snooki & Jwoww, The Pauly D Project and The Show With Vinny.