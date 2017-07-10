HEAR PINK! WIN  PINK! TODAY BETWEEN 4P-5P WIN PINK TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE 

‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Appear Set For A Reunion

July 10, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Jersey Shore

By: Greg Sacidor

After almost five years it appears the Jersey Shore cast is back together for an official reunion!

Cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino seemingly confirmed the reports on social media over the weekend.

Last month the cast was spotted walking the boardwalk in Point Pleasant, New Jersey with a film crew. This came on the heels of castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi telling E! News she would be open to a reunion.

“Not for a long time because I have kids,” said Polizzi. “Like for a week.”

Jersey Shore debuted in December of 2009. The reality series would go on to film a total of six seasons in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, Miami, Florida and Florence, Italy.

Jersey Shore also led to a number of spin-off series for its cast members such as Snooki & JwowwThe Pauly D Project and The Show With Vinny.

