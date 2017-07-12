REPORT: Britney Spears To Play 2018 Super Bowl

By: Greg Sacidor

Britney Spears could be taking to the Super Bowl stage “one more time!”

According to the New York Daily News, Britney Spears’ team has held “secret discussions” with television and advertising executives about performing at Super Bowl LII in 2018.

“Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl,” an insider told the publication. “She has the hits package and appeal to be a headliner.”

According to the report, the 35-year-old “Toxic” artist may not be the only artist to appear at next year’s Super Bowl as other “big acts” could join Spears for the set.

In 2001, Spears was one of many big name artists who performed during halftime of Super Bowl XXXV. She joined Aerosmith and *NSYNC for a performance of “Walk This Way.” Nelly and Mary J. Blige also performed.

Super Bowl LII will take place February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.