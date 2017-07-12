Chipotle Is Making Queso….Finally

By: Greg Sacidor

Chipotle fans this is the news you’ve all been waiting for…..queso is on the way!

According to Business Insider, the chain restaurant is currently testing their new product at their public test kitchen in New York City.

Chipotle’s official Twitter account also confirmed the news earlier this week.

@whoodak Confirmed. We are testing queso. 😎 -Olivia —

Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 10, 2017

The queso recipe will be both vegetarian and gluten-free.

There is no word yet on an official nationwide launch date for Chipotle’s queso.