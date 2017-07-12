NOW PLAYING: HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS | MORE MUSIC IS ON TODAY’S 96.5LISTEN LIVE 

Chipotle Is Making Queso….Finally

July 12, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Chipotle

By: Greg Sacidor

Chipotle fans this is the news you’ve all been waiting for…..queso is on the way!

According to Business Insider, the chain restaurant is currently testing their new product at their public test kitchen in New York City.

Chipotle’s official Twitter account also confirmed the news earlier this week.

The queso recipe will be both vegetarian and gluten-free.

There is no word yet on an official nationwide launch date for Chipotle’s queso.

