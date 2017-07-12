Selena Gomez To Host WE Day Special On CBS

By: Greg Sacidor

Selena Gomez has been named the host for this year’s WE Day on CBS.

An entertainment special celebrating the transformative power of individuals acting together to create change in their communities and around the world, WE Day will be celebrated this year on Friday, August 4.

Gomez will serve as host for the day’s festivities, which will also include appearances by celebrities such as Alessia Cara, James Franco, Josh Gad, Tyrese Gibson, Evan Goldberg, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato, Miss Piggy and other Muppets, Seth Rogen, Hannah Simone, Lilly Singh, Stomp and Oprah Winfrey.

This year’s WE Day will be broadcast Friday, August 4 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.