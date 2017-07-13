Online Grocery Store Sells Everything For $3

By: Greg Sacidor

Groceries for just $3? Yes, it’s a real thing!

A newly launched online company known as Brandless offers customers everything they need for just $3 a piece. Through their website, customers can buy almost anything they need from food to health products to home and office supplies.

Launched earlier this month, Brandless is based in San Francisco, California and Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was created by a “group of thinkers, eaters, doers, and lovers of life with big dreams about changing the world.”

As with any online purchase there is a shipping fee. For Brandless, it is a flat $9 fee unless you spend $72 or more.

To get shopping, visit their website.