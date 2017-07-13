Online Grocery Store Sells Everything For $3

By: Greg Sacidor
Groceries for just $3? Yes, it’s a real thing!
A newly launched online company known as Brandless offers customers everything they need for just $3 a piece. Through their website, customers can buy almost anything they need from food to health products to home and office supplies.
Better Everything. For Everyone. All $3. #brandlesslife brandless.com https://t.co/n087UVeFIN—
Brandless (@brandless) July 11, 2017
Launched earlier this month, Brandless is based in San Francisco, California and Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was created by a “group of thinkers, eaters, doers, and lovers of life with big dreams about changing the world.”
As with any online purchase there is a shipping fee. For Brandless, it is a flat $9 fee unless you spend $72 or more.
To get shopping, visit their website.