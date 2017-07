Disney Characters Get Updated ‘Alt’ Look

By: Greg Sacidor

Ever wondered what your favorite Disney character would be doing if they lived in today’s world? Well thanks to illustratior and graphic designer Tom Ward, we now know!

Related: Dad Creates Disney World Roller Coaster For Daughter

The UK-based illustrator took to social media to give classic characters such as Cinderella, Jasmine and Pinocchio a modern-day look.

Ward depicts Cinderella watching Prince Charming play on his phone, Jasmine vacuuming as Aladdin and Genie play video games and Pinocchio taking a selfie with Geppetto.

Alt Disney https://t.co/ItjnoAqKZx —

Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 10, 2017

Alt Disney https://t.co/dav5d1Qj3D —

Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 09, 2017

Alt Disney https://t.co/cG2z4SEPOY —

Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 11, 2017

Here’s a look at some of the other characters Ward updated. What do you think? Accurate?

Alt Disney https://t.co/Gw7AnSveM4 —

Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 09, 2017

Alt Disney https://t.co/q2lbZctRCT —

Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 08, 2017

Alt Disney https://t.co/6LH5jtKPr6 —

Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 10, 2017

Alt Disney https://t.co/0PljLqFH5M —

Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 10, 2017

Alt Disney https://t.co/MJT42T86MN —

Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 10, 2017

Alt Disney https://t.co/nGOJeeC7oQ —

Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 10, 2017