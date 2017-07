Hey guys. My name is Hank the Tank. When I’m not bench pressing poodles, I love snuggling up against your body and watching Game of Thrones. They say chivalry is dead, but not in my kennel. I am one gentle man ready to settle down with that special someone. Look at the way I caress Bennett. That could be your life. Adopt me today at PSPCA.org. 🐶

Watch Hank the Tank make his radio debut: