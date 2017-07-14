NOW PLAYING: HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS | MORE MUSIC IS ON TODAY’S 96.5LISTEN LIVE 

Beyoncé Tops List Of Music’s Biggest Money Makers

July 14, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce

By: Greg Sacidor

Beyoncé reigned queen – at least financially – in 2016.

Billboard has released their list of music’s top 50 money makers of 2016, and Beyoncé tops the list after bringing in a reported $62.1 million.

The Lemonade artist’s Formation World Tour, which included two stops in Philadelphia, helped Queen Bey earn the number one spot on the list as it was responsible for more than 85 percent of her income last year.

Not only did Beyoncé top the list, but she topped it rather easily. She outearned Guns N’ Roses , number two on the list ($42.3 million), by almost $20 million.

Following Beyoncé and Guns N’ Roses, Bruce Springsteen ($42.2 million), Drake ($37.3 million), and Adele ($37 million) rounded out the top five.

To see the full list of 2016’s top money makers, click here.

