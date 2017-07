Beyoncé and JAY-Z twins have made their social media debut. Mrs. Carter shared a photo of her looking royal as she does so often, cradling her one-month-old twins, Sir and Rumi, on a scenic beachfront overlook.

Related: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Welcome Twins

After many days of anxious waiting (on our part) Bey took to Instagram to share the first photo of the family’s two new additions.

Check out the stunning photo below.