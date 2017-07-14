Daft Punk Covered By French Army Marching Band

By Abby Hassler

France celebrates Bastille Day today (July 14). The holiday marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille, which represented the end of tyranny in France and the beginning of a democracy. To honor the day, a Paris army marching band performed a mix of, err, Daft Punk classics.

Related: The Weeknd Releases ‘Sci-Fi’ Themed Video for ‘I Feel it Coming’ Ft. Daft Punk

A pleased French president Emmanuel Macron watched on, while several assembled guests and domestic and foreign dignitaries joined him on stage. The marching band performed big hits, such as “One More Time,” “Get Lucky,” and “Harder Better Faster.” The quirky, robotic, French pop/electronic duo did not attend.

Watch the video below.