Demi Lovato Explains ‘Sorry Not Sorry,’ Teases Upcoming Album

By Robyn Collins
Pop star Demi Lovato is currently promoting her new single “Sorry Not Sorry” by performing the song at house parties. And now she’s opened up about the song and her upcoming album with a series of fan question and answers on Twitter.
Related: Demi Lovato is Rooting for ‘Crazy’ Conor McGregor in Mayweather Matchup
The singer described “Sorry Not Sorry” as “an anthem for anyone who’s ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a f——- savage!!!”
Lovato also talked about her new R&B/pop vibes, teased some collaborations on the album, and dished about her new video, saying, “I think it was the funnest video that I’ve ever shot,” The project features cameos from Wiz Khalifa and Paris Hilton.
Lovato also gave a shout out to her favorite playlist song, “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller.
Watch her answers here:
.@laurensmind_ "#SNSQuestions what can we expect from your new album? @ddlovato" https://t.co/G2bbXHYX8n—
Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 13, 2017
.@OhSchick "What was your favorite part about filming the music video for #SorryNotSorry #SNSQuestions" https://t.co/3epaRlXuD9—
Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 13, 2017
.@demicutevato92 "How are you feeling about the house parties? Have they been fun?
I love you so much @ddlovato 💗… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 13, 2017
.@typicalmotagirl "favourite lyric from SorryNotSorry? #SNSQuestions" https://t.co/tYD9gQcxIc—
Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 13, 2017
.@lipgallaghere "How do you feel about the success #SorryNotSorry Has gotten? #snsquestions @ddlovato #SNS… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 13, 2017
.@dudeperfectDani "Do you have any secrets about sns music video ? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 #SNSQUESTIONS" https://t.co/xWiVmtvekX—
Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 13, 2017
.@demis_straw "#SNSQuestions Any new collab coming soon?💖💖💖" https://t.co/TOSScSaV8r—
Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 13, 2017
.@Ataisa "@ddlovato how would you describe #SorryNotSorry in one word? 🙈 #SNSQuestions
love you from the bottom o… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 13, 2017
Comments are closed.