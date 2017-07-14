NOW PLAYING: HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS | MORE MUSIC IS ON TODAY’S 96.5LISTEN LIVE 

Ed Sheeran Enjoyed A $143 Cheesesteak While In Philadelphia

July 14, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

By: Greg Sacidor

When you visit Philadelphia you have to grab a cheeseteak right? Well, Ed Sheeran did grab one while in the city of Brotherly Love this week, but it was one that came with a rather large price tag.

In town this week for two sold out shows at the Wells fargo Center in South Philadelphia, Ed Sheeran stopped by local hotspot Barclay Prime for a bite to eat.

While at Stephen Starr’s popular steak house, the 26-year-old “Shape of You” artist ordered a wagyu ribeye and foie gras cheesesteak with added lobster topping, according to People.

The high-end cheesesteak ran Sheeran a reported $143; much more than a cheesesteak you would get at Dalessandro’s, Pat’s, Tony Luke’s or any of the other shops around the city.

While it may not have been a sandwich most Philadelphians eat, it’s good to see Sheeran tried the Philadelphia delicacy.

