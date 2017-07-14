Elmwood Park Zoo’s AAZK Chapter Hosting Spaghetti Dinner For Good Cause

By: Greg Sacidor

An Italian dinner all for a good cause – what could be better than that?

On Wednesday, July 26, the Elmwood Park Zoo’s AAZK (American Association of Zoo Keepers) Chapter will host their Spaghetti Dinner with the Keepers event. The event will run from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. and will take place at the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

All proceeds from the event will help provide scholarships for the zoo’s keepers.

As part of the event, attendees will get to meet real life zoo keepers, get private tours of Elmwood Park Zoo, and have an all-you-can-eat Italian dinner. In addition, a cash bar will be open and after hours tours and raffles will be held as well.

Tickets for this event are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. They can be purchased at the door or through the Elmwood Park Zoo AAZK’s Facebook page.