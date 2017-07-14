NOW PLAYING: HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS | MORE MUSIC IS ON TODAY’S 96.5LISTEN LIVE 

JAY-Z and Beyoncé Go Out Without the Kids

July 14, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Jay-Z

By Abby Hassler

Beyoncé and JAY-Z just released a photo of their newborn twins, Sir and Rumi, today (July 14) for their one-month birthday. Last night, however, TMZ caught the power couple having a night out in Los Angeles without their little ones in tow.

They were seen heading to Mack Sennett Studios in L.A., where they attended Vic Mensa’s listening party for his new album, The Autobiography. From the new photos, it’s hard to believe that the Lemonade superstar gave birth to twins only a month ago. See the photos here.

 

