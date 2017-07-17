NOW PLAYING: HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS | MORE MUSIC IS ON TODAY’S 96.5LISTEN LIVE 

Coldplay Celebrate Immigrants in ‘Miracles (Someone Special)’ Lyric Video

July 17, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Big Sean, Coldplay

By Abby Hassler

Coldplay premiered their latest lyric video, “Miracles (Someone Special),” this past weekend. 

The song, off their five-track EP, Kaleidoscope, features a guest verse from Big Sean.

Directed by Ben Mor, the video features historical photos from the 19th and 20th centuries. The photos celebrate the country’s long history of welcoming immigrants from all over the world.

Watch “Miracles (Someone Special)” below.

