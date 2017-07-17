WATCH: Ed Sheeran Makes His ‘Game Of Thrones’ Debut, Twitter Reacts

By: Greg Sacidor

Sunday (July 16) not only marked the return of Game of Thrones, but it also marked Ed Sheeran’s series debut; one that left fans for the most part generally unhappy.

During the hit HBO series’ season seven premiere, the 26-year-old “Shape of You” artist’s character made his long-awaited debut. Sheeran’s brief appearance featured him singing a piece that Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi told Billboard was written with lyrics from the book.

The reaction to Sheeran’s appearance was mixed on social media, with many left generally unhappy. “With the addition of Ed Sheeran, can we now officially say that #GameofThrones has jumped the shark?” one user wrote. Another compared the artist’s appearance to a “tree stump in an asphalt road.”

With the addition of Ed Sheeran, can we now officially say that #GameOfThrones has jumped the shark? —

Randi Lee (@lee_randi) July 17, 2017

Why I had a feeling the Ed Sheeran scene in #GameofThrones was so unnatural? Like a tree stump in an asphalt road. Just me? —

Manuel (@chumasey) July 17, 2017

These two users were not alone in their opinions, as many others shared similar thoughts.

If Arya kills Ed Sheeran this will be the best Game of Thrones ever —

Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) July 17, 2017

The only bad part about first ep of season 7 Game of Thrones was Ed Sheeran 👎 —

「ｋｉｙｏｓｈｉ」 (@KiyoshiFiraga) July 17, 2017

Why did they put Ed Sheeran in GoT... it feels less authentic and cheap 😡 —

James Joyce (@bustamoby_) July 17, 2017