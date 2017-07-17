NOW PLAYING: HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS | MORE MUSIC IS ON TODAY’S 96.5LISTEN LIVE 

Justin Timberlake Plays Round Of Golf With Former Dallas Cowboy & NBA Champion

July 17, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Justin Timberlake

By: Greg Sacidor

Justin Timberlake was having a ball over the weekend with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and former NBA Most Valuable player and two-time NBA champion Stephen Curry.

The trio linked up at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, California where they all enjoyed a round of golf together.

“Not my best round (maybe my worst?) but having a ball with these guys,” Timberlake captioned a photo of the three.

Not my best round(maybe my worst?) but having a ball with these guys!! @acchampionship @stephencurry30 @tony.romo

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Quick 18 with @justinTimberlake @tony.romo today! Same time tomorrow fellas? @acchampionship 📷: Jeff Bayer

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

While they were all together to play a round of golf, that did not stop Timberlake in assisting Romo and Curry in showing off the athletic skills that made them famous. During a break in the action, the trio connected for a one-of-a-kind alley-oop.

