Justin Timberlake Plays Round Of Golf With Former Dallas Cowboy & NBA Champion

By: Greg Sacidor
Justin Timberlake was having a ball over the weekend with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and former NBA Most Valuable player and two-time NBA champion Stephen Curry.
The trio linked up at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, California where they all enjoyed a round of golf together.
“Not my best round (maybe my worst?) but having a ball with these guys,” Timberlake captioned a photo of the three.
While they were all together to play a round of golf, that did not stop Timberlake in assisting Romo and Curry in showing off the athletic skills that made them famous. During a break in the action, the trio connected for a one-of-a-kind alley-oop.
Timberlake sets to Romo who passes to Curry who makes the basket! #score #ACCGolf #JustinTimberlake #TonyRomo… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Harrah's Lake Tahoe (@HarrahsTahoe) July 15, 2017