Chick-Fil-A Testing ‘Family Style’ Meals

By: Greg Sacidor

Chick-fil-A is ready to feed your whole family.

Related: Ed Sheeran Enjoyed A $143 Cheesesteak While In Philadelphia

The popular chain restaurant has rolled out their new family-style entree option designed to feed a family of four. The new meal will feature one entree, two sides and eight mini rolls for just $29.99.

Entree options include 30 chicken nuggets, 12 chicken strips, or four chicken breasts (grilled or fried). Side options include bacon baked beans, fruit cup, mac and cheese, a salad, or the superfood side (kale and broccolini with dried cherries, nuts, and a maple vinaigrette dressing).

Of course, plates, utensils and condiments are also included.

The family-style entree is currently only available in Greensboro, North Carolina, Phoenix, Arizona, and San Antonio, Texas through November 18.

Customer feedback will determine if the entree will become available nationwide.