By: Greg Sacidor

Actress Mindy Kaling is ready for her next role!

Related: Mindy Kaling May Have Just Been Asked On A Date By NJ Senator Cory Booker

E! News reports the 38-year-old actress is currently pregnant with her first child. An insider told the publication that the baby news was a “unexpected surprise” for Kaling.

While she may be pregnant, there will no changes to the production schedules of her upcoming projects.

As of now little else is known about Kaling’s pregnancy.