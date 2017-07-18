NOW PLAYING: HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS | MORE MUSIC IS ON TODAY’S 96.5LISTEN LIVE 

National Hot Dog Day Deals

July 18, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Hot Dogs

By: Greg Sacidor

Wednesday, July 19 is National Hot Dog Day and what better way to celebrate than with some deals on some dogs?

Here are all the places celebrating National Hot Dog Day with deals and specials.

Burger King: 79 cent classic grilled hot dogs all month long

Circle K: $1 hot dogs from July 17 – 23 at participating locations

Philly Pretzel Factory: $1 pretzel dogs

Sonic Drive-In: $1 All-American Hot Dogs and Chili Cheese Coneys

