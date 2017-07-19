Amazon Now Selling Meal Kits Online

By: Greg Sacidor

There is now a new source for your meal kits…..Amazon!

Related: Chick-Fil-A Testing ‘Family Style’ Meals

After announcing plans to purchase Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in June, Amazon has apparently now entered the meal kit marketplace. Each kit from Amazon includes food for two and ranges in price from $16 – $20 (or $8 to $10 per person), according to The Verge.

Meals available through Amazon include Steak Au Poivre, Tacos al Pastor with Pork, Roasted Cod with Cannellini Bean Ragout and Pesto, and more.

Before you get too excited, only select areas can order the kits as of now, according to The Times.

No word yet on when the meal kits will become fully available.