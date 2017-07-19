NOW PLAYING: HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS | MORE MUSIC IS ON TODAY’S 96.5LISTEN LIVE 

Amazon Now Selling Meal Kits Online

July 19, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Amazon

By: Greg Sacidor

There is now a new source for your meal kits…..Amazon!

After announcing plans to purchase Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in June, Amazon has apparently now entered the meal kit marketplace. Each kit from Amazon includes food for two and ranges in price from $16 – $20 (or $8 to $10 per person), according to The Verge.

Meals available through Amazon include Steak Au Poivre, Tacos al Pastor with Pork, Roasted Cod with Cannellini Bean Ragout and Pesto, and more.

Before you get too excited, only select areas can order the kits as of now, according to The Times.

No word yet on when the meal kits will become fully available.

