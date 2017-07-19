John Legend Takes Another Jab At Donald Trump Over Healthcare Repeal

By Robyn Collins

Grammy award winner John Legend has had a history of criticizing President Donald Trump. Now is no exception. The President has been actively trying to repeal Obamacare after the Senate refused to pass the Republican healthcare bill.

President Trump tweeted, “As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together to do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!”

The musician responded with a tweet of his own, saying, “Your president wants more people to die so he can embarrass Obama.”

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the GOP’s proposed healthcare plans could leave tens of millions of U.S. citizens without healthcare over the next decade.