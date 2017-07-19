NOW PLAYING: HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS | MORE MUSIC IS ON TODAY’S 96.5LISTEN LIVE 

Britney Spears Says Being A Single Mom ‘Can Be A Challenge’

July 19, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: britney spears

By: Greg Sacidor

Britney Spears admits being a single mom can be a challenge.

“The balance between work and my personal life can be a challenge [as a single mom],” the 35-year-old artist told People.

While at points it may be a challenge, Spears said her kids always come first and that she does her best to plan her schedule around the family.

Spears “loves” watching her sons (Jayden James, 10, and Sean Preston, 11) grow into young men. “There is nothing more rewarding than being a mom,” she said.

The “Toxic” artist is getting ready to end her four-year-long residency in Las Vegas. On December 31, 2017 Spears’s Britney: Piece of Me show will come to a close.

My lovies 🌷

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

