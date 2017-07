Hey ladies. The name is Bruce. I may seem rugged but that’s just for show. I have the body of Vin Diesel and the personality of John Legend. I’ll protect you but also draw you a bath with essential oils after a long day of work. I’ll lick away your tears after a stressful episode of This is Us. I’m also passionate about halo top ice cream and belly rubs. I’m the perfect man for you. Adopt me today at @pspca.org! 🐶