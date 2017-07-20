Ryan Seacrest Will Return To Host ‘American Idol’

By: Greg Sacidor

Seacrest is back!

Related: ‘American Idol’ Auditions Will Hit 19 Cities This Summer

Ryan Seacrest confirmed Thursday (July 20) he will once again serve as the host of American Idol. Seacrest made the announcement alongside his co-host Kelly Ripa on their daytime talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Seacrest joins Katy Perry as the only announced members of the rebooted show. Perry signed on to be a judge back in May for a reported $25 million.

Related: Katy Perry Paid Massive Amount To Judge American Idol

The “Chained to the Rhythm” artist took to Twitter to react to Seacrest’s news.

“I’m spicy, @RyanSeacrest is seasoned,” Perry wrote. “All the right ingredients are coming together on @AmericanIdol.”

I’m spicy, @RyanSeacrest is seasoned❗️All the right ingredients are coming together on @AmericanIdol. Have YOU auditioned? #TheNextIdol 🎶🎤🎶 —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 20, 2017

Auditions for the new season of American Idol are scheduled to begin in August.