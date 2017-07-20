NOW PLAYING: HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS | MORE MUSIC IS ON TODAY’S 96.5LISTEN LIVE 

Ryan Seacrest Will Return To Host ‘American Idol’

July 20, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: American Idol, Ryan Seacrest

By: Greg Sacidor

Seacrest is back!

Ryan Seacrest confirmed Thursday (July 20) he will once again serve as the host of American Idol. Seacrest made the announcement alongside his co-host Kelly Ripa on their daytime talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Seacrest joins Katy Perry as the only announced members of the rebooted show. Perry signed on to be a judge back in May for a reported $25 million.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” artist took to Twitter to react to Seacrest’s news.

“I’m spicy, @RyanSeacrest is seasoned,” Perry wrote. “All the right ingredients are coming together on @AmericanIdol.”

Auditions for the new season of American Idol are scheduled to begin in August.

