Ticketmaster Has Your ‘Free’ Concert Tickets

By: Greg Sacidor

Ticketmaster has free concert tickets for you!

As part of a 2013 class action lawsuit settlement, Ticketmaster is giving away tickets to a near 200 events nationwide. The giveaway applies to customers who purchased tickets between 1999 and 2013.

These class members can exchange ticket vouchers for two general admission tickets to eligible shows on a first come first serve basis.

Other perks such as $2.25 discount codes and $5 UPS codes have also been issued to class members. All codes remain valid through June 2020.

Eligible events in our area include I Love the 90’s at the BB&T Pavilion, Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows at the BB&T Pavilion, Nickelback at the BB&T Pavilion, and more.

For more information, including a full list of eligible events, click here.