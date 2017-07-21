NOW PLAYING: HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS | MORE MUSIC IS ON TODAY’S 96.5LISTEN LIVE 

Justin Bieber Will Not Be Performing In China Due To ‘Bad Behavior’

July 21, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber
(Fabio Teixeria/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

By: Greg Sacidor

Justin Bieber may be a world-renowned artist but he will not be performing in China anytime soon.

Friday (July 21), Beijing’s Culture Bureau released a statement to explain why the Biebs is no longer welcome in their country. “Justin Beber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign idol,” the statement read according to Billboard.

“As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviors, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public.”

The statement comes prior to Bieber’s scheduled concerts throughout Asia, in countries like Japan and the Philippines, this fall.

Bieber will bring his Purpose World Tour back to North America for the final time later this month. The tour includes two shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 23 and 24.

