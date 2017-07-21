Meet The Rosé-Infused ‘Drunk Jelly’

By: Greg Sacidor

You can now have your rosé all day at home, at work and on the go!

Related: Chick-Fil-A Testing ‘Family Style’ Meals

Thanks to the company Drunk Jelly, you can have the taste of your favorite wine on almost anything you eat. The California-based company sells seven wine-flavored jelly options, including their “sweet” rosé.

Rosé wine jelly 🌿🌸🍷 What's your favorite way to enjoy it?! PS. Head over to @womenwholovewine to check out the giveaway! Or Etsy.com/shop/drunkjelly to shop A post shared by DRUNK JELLY® (@drunkjelly) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

According to their website, the rosé jelly has flavors of cherry, watermelon, and a hint of lime. The company says it’s the “perfect pair” for your favorite breads, meats, crackers and cheeses to elevate your next dinner party, wine club, or personal snack time.

Don’t worry, you can indulge in the tasty treat because while they are inspired by your favorite wines, all the company’s jelly is non-alcoholic.

The rosé jelly is available in 4 and 8 oz. servings. The 4 oz. jelly will run you $10.24 and the 8 oz. will run you $13.80.

For $35.00 you can enjoy a 4 oz. jar of all seven of the company’s wine-inspired flavors, which along with the rosé, include Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Moscato, Merlot, Pinot Grigio and Cabernet Sauvignon.