The Script Detail New Album ‘Freedom Child,’ Announce Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

The Script released the complete tracklisting for their upcoming album, Freedom Child, today (July 21). The band also released dates for a U.S. tour this fall.

The 14-track record will feature the band’s latest single “Rain” and arrive everywhere Sept. 1. Their fall outing kicks off soon after on Sept. 28 with shows in New York, Boston, Los Angeles and more before ending in Las Vegas Oct. 15.

Fans can pre-order the album now. Those who do before July 24 will be granted exclusive access to pre-sale tickets before they become available to the public.

Check out the band’s tour dates:

9/28 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

9/29 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

9/30 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/02 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Electric Factory

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/07 – Champaign, IL @ University of Illinois

10/08 – Saint Paul, MN @ The Myth

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Freedom Child tracklisting.

1. No Man Is An Island

2. Rain

3. Arms Open

4. Rock The World

5. Mad Love

6. Deliverance

7. Divided States of America

8. Wonders

9. Love Not Lovers

10. Eden

11. Makeup

12. Written In The Scars

13. Awakening

14. Freedom Child