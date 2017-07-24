WATCH: Beyoncé & Michelle Obama Hang Out Like Any Two Normal Friends

By: Greg Sacidor

We all knew Beyoncé and former First Lady Michelle Obama had a close relationship, but now there is video proof that the two hang out like any normal set of friends.

Over the weekend, a Beyoncé fan account tweeted a video of the Lemonade artist, with her sister Solange and none other than Michelle Obama. In the video, which is reportedly from Beyoncé’s private birthday party last September, the group of very famous friends are all sitting together repeating “Bye Felicia.”

The same fan account later shared a never-before-seen video of Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy dancing.

Members of the Beyhive are not too happy with the shared videos, many citing that they are clearly private videos that Beyoncé did not want out in the public.