FREE TICKET WEEK: NICKELBACK @ NOON | ONE REPUBLIC @ 4PM | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

WATCH: Beyoncé & Michelle Obama Hang Out Like Any Two Normal Friends

July 24, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, michelle obama
(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By: Greg Sacidor

We all knew Beyoncé and former First Lady Michelle Obama had a close relationship, but now there is video proof that the two hang out like any normal set of friends.

Related: Madam Tussauds Yanks Beyoncé Waxwork Amid Criticism

Over the weekend, a Beyoncé fan account tweeted a video of the Lemonade artist, with her sister Solange and none other than Michelle Obama. In the video, which is reportedly from Beyoncé’s private birthday party last September, the group of very famous friends are all sitting together repeating “Bye Felicia.”

The same fan account later shared a never-before-seen video of Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy dancing.

Members of the Beyhive are not too happy with the shared videos, many citing that they are clearly private videos that Beyoncé did not want out in the public.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Today's Birthday Buddies!You can help celebrate even more birthdays by becoming a Today’s Birthday Buddy and donating here!
Mealey's Ticket Window

Listen Live