OneRepublic Visits The Children’s Hospital Of Philadelphia

July 24, 2017 9:58 AM
(Charley Gallay/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles)

By: Greg Sacidor

OneRepublic made “All The Right Moves” when they were in town this weekend.

Saturday (July 22), they stopped by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation’s Seacrest Studios at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“Great day at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia! Thanks for having us,” group member Brent Kutzle wrote on Instagram.

Toots Amaze! @childrensphila. Great day at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia! Thanks for having us! - BK

A post shared by onerepublic (@onerepublic) on

CHOP also shared a photo of the group thanking them for their visit.

Big thanks to @onerepublic for visiting #seacreststudios at CHOP today!

A post shared by CHOP (@childrensphila) on

OneRepublic was in town for a show at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. They will return to our area later this month when they perform at the Borgata Events Center on July 30.

