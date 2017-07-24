OneRepublic Visits The Children’s Hospital Of Philadelphia

By: Greg Sacidor

OneRepublic made “All The Right Moves” when they were in town this weekend.

Related: OneRepublic Release ‘Truth To Power’ For ‘Inconvenient Truth’ Sequel

Saturday (July 22), they stopped by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation’s Seacrest Studios at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“Great day at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia! Thanks for having us,” group member Brent Kutzle wrote on Instagram.

Toots Amaze! @childrensphila. Great day at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia! Thanks for having us! - BK A post shared by onerepublic (@onerepublic) on Jul 22, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

CHOP also shared a photo of the group thanking them for their visit.

Big thanks to @onerepublic for visiting #seacreststudios at CHOP today! A post shared by CHOP (@childrensphila) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

OneRepublic was in town for a show at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. They will return to our area later this month when they perform at the Borgata Events Center on July 30.