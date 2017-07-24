FREE TICKET WEEK: NICKELBACK @ NOON | ONE REPUBLIC @ 4PM | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

The Rock Teams With Apple & Siri For New Mini-Movie

July 24, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Apple, The Rock

By: Greg Sacidor

The Rock’s latest movie The Rock x Siri: Dominate the Day is now in theaters, or actually on the internet.

The 45-year-old actor’s latest flick is not so much a flick as it is more of an extended commercial for Apple and Siri. The Rock teased his latest project on social media Sunday (July 23) afternoon, before releasing Monday (July 24) morning.

While it may not be the “biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest movie ever,” as The Rock described it, The Rock x Siri: Dominate the Day is still entertaining and worth 3:45 of your day.

To watch The Rock x Siri: Dominate the Day, check out the video above.

