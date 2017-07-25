REPORT: Justin Bieber Canceled Tour Due To Being ‘Exhausted’

By: Greg Sacidor
Monday (July 24), Justin Bieber announced the cancellation of the remainder of his Purpose World Tour and now we may know why.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Bieber is “exhausted” after touring since March of 2016.
“This is a guy who has had 150 shows on this tour, on six continents, over the last year and half, and he’s tired,” the source said. “He needed a break and as much as he didn’t want to disappoint his fans, the best decision for him was to cancel the remaining dates.”
A second source told Entertainment Tonight, “The tour was just really long and he was exhausted. He doesn’t want to let his fans down, but they have always had his back.”
Monday, Bieber’s official site released a statement announcing the tour’s cancellation.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”
Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun addressed the news on his Instagram account.
“To those that won’t be able to see it… on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry,” Braun wrote. “That was never our intent. But a man’s soul and well being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honor that. Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins. Thank you again.”
Bieber’s World Tour had scheduled shows in both North America and Asia remaining, including two at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this August.