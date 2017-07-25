Dinner With Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet To Be Auctioned Off

July 25, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio
(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

By: Greg Sacidor

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are reuniting for a good cause.

Related: OneRepublic Visits The Children’s Hospital Of Philadelphia

At an upcoming auction gala hosted by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a dinner with Jack and Rose will be up for grabs. The dinner with the two Titanic stars comes almost exactly 20 years after the film arrived in theaters.

The dinner with DiCaprio and Winslet will take place sometime in October or November at a place of their choosing in New York City, according to People.

The auction gala will be hosted on July 26 in St. Tropez, France. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. The dinner will also benefit a GoFundMe campaign Winslet is involved with that will help a young mother in the U.K. pay for cancer treatment.

Titanic was released in December of 1997 and won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Today's Birthday Buddies!You can help celebrate even more birthdays by becoming a Today’s Birthday Buddy and donating here!
Mealey's Ticket Window

Listen Live