Target Launches Lisa Frank Pajama Collection

By: Greg Sacidor

90’s children these are for you!

Everyone remembers the Lisa Frank school supplies that featured brightly colored dolphins, tigers and more on them. Well now, the designer of these school supplies has teamed with Target to launch a women’s pajama collection.

A 10-piece collection, the line features both t-shirt and shorts pajamas, as well as sleep shirts.

The items range in price from $14.99 – $17.99.

To see the entire collection, click here.