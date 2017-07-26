FREE TICKET WEEK: NICKELBACK @ NOON | ONE REPUBLIC @ 4PM | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Tinder Couple Meets After Three Years Of Messaging On Nation Television

July 26, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Tinder

By: Greg Sacidor

What a way to meet!

Related: Target Launches Lisa Frank Pajama Collection

After three years of messaging each other on Tinder, two Kent State University students met for the first time ever on national television.

Tuesday (July 25), Josh and Michelle were guests on Good Morning America where their story was told in front of the whole country.

The two first matched on Tinder in September of 2014 and throughout the years both kept coming up with one extreme excuse after another for why they wouldn’t respond to the other’s messages.

Earlier this month Josh shared some of the excuses he and Michelle exchanged on Twitter. “One day I’m going to meet this girl and it’s going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts,” he wrote.

To see Josh and Michelle meet for the first time, watch the video above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Today's Birthday Buddies!You can help celebrate even more birthdays by becoming a Today’s Birthday Buddy and donating here!
Mealey's Ticket Window
Get Out And Hear Some Music!

Listen Live