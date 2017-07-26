Usher Joins James Corden For Carpool Karaoke

By: Greg Sacidor

“OMG” was the reaction many had to Usher’s appearance on Carpool Karaoke.

Related: Ed Sheeran Dishes On Nights Out With Justin Bieber & More On Carpool Karaoke

Tuesday (July 25), the 38-year-old singer joined James Corden for his show’s hit segment. The two jammed out to a number of Usher’s hits including “Burn,” “Caught Up,” “I Don’t Mind,” “OMG,” and “Yeah!”

The entertainment didn’t just stay in the car, as Usher and Corden visited Usher’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The two also worked on their dance moves together.

To see the latest installment of Carpool Karaoke check out the video above.