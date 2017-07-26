FREE TICKET WEEK: NICKELBACK @ NOON | ONE REPUBLIC @ 4PM | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Usher Joins James Corden For Carpool Karaoke

July 26, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Carpool Karaoke, James Corden, Usher

By: Greg Sacidor

“OMG” was the reaction many had to Usher’s appearance on Carpool Karaoke.

Related: Ed Sheeran Dishes On Nights Out With Justin Bieber & More On Carpool Karaoke

Tuesday (July 25), the 38-year-old singer joined James Corden for his show’s hit segment. The two jammed out to a number of Usher’s hits including “Burn,” “Caught Up,” “I Don’t Mind,” “OMG,” and “Yeah!”

The entertainment didn’t just stay in the car, as Usher and Corden visited Usher’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The two also worked on their dance moves together.

To see the latest installment of Carpool Karaoke check out the video above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Today's Birthday Buddies!You can help celebrate even more birthdays by becoming a Today’s Birthday Buddy and donating here!
Mealey's Ticket Window
Get Out And Hear Some Music!

Listen Live