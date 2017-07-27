Beyoncé Wax Figure Gets Updated, Beyhive Still Not Happy

By: Greg Sacidor

Last week Madame Tussauds unveiled their new Beyoncé wax figure. After pulling it due to growing amounts of criticism, the museum has updated the figure but the Beyhive remains unhappy.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the museum said, “We have adjusted the styling and lighting of the figure and she is [back] on display at Madame Tussauds New York.”

While the styling and lighting my have been updated, fans are still pointing out how they feel the figure looks nothing like Queen Bey at.

One Twitter user wrote that the figure looked more like a “spray-tanned teenage Christina Aguilera.” Another wrote “I guess something so flawless can’t be recreated.”

The Beyoncé wax figure was first unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York on July 18. It was pulled from display just days later on July 21.

Checkout the updated Beyoncé wax figure below.