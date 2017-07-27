Chipotle Set To Add A Drive-Thru Window

By: Greg Sacidor

First it was queso and now Chipotle is testing out their own drive-thru window.

During a call with investors this week, Chipotle executives announced they would be testing a new drive-thru window this fall.

“We need to evolve the Chipotle experience,” CMO Mark Crumpacker said on the call, according to Business Insider.

While news of a drive-thru window may be exciting for Chipotle enthusiasts, they should know that as of right now it will only be tested at a select Ohio location. That does not mean however that drive-thru windows could not be arriving at a Chipotle near you soon.

Earlier this month the burrito chain announced queso would be available at only their test kitchen location in New York City. This week that changed as Chipotle announced it would be added to the menu at 350 locations in August and could be made available nationwide as early as the fall.