Lady Gaga Tweets President Trump To Protest Transgender Military Ban

“[Your] message has endangered the lives of people bravely serving in the Military." July 27, 2017 8:08 AM
Photos: Josiah Kamau / Michael Reynolds / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

Yesterday (July 26), President Trump announced that he was banning all transgender individuals from U.S. military service. The outcry from celebrities, the media and the LGBT community was immediate as people struggled to understand why the President would make such a divisive declaration, let alone do so without consulting members of Congress.

Lady Gaga, who has long been a longtime activist for LGBT rights, was one of the most vocal artists to comment on the ban.

In a series of five tweets to Trump and the public, she mentioned that transgender people are “strong and brave” and “should be able to serve if they wish,” she pointed out that Trump’s seeming bias against transgender individuals could have a negative effect on their mental well-being.

“The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving in the Military,” she wrote. She also tweeted, “Sincerely, did you know of the group you singled out today, 45% of them ages (18 to 24) have attempted suicide already?” she wrote.”

Here’s are the five Gaga tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

